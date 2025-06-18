626 Financial LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

626 Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 199,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 78,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

