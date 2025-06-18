784 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Donaldson by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 158,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

