934 Shares in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DJD stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $343.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

