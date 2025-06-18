Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE ARE opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

