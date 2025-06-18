Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares in the company, valued at $436,570,192.16. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

