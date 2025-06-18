Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 19,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

AMZN opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

