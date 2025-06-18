American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,983,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 13,499.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,256 shares of company stock worth $2,688,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

