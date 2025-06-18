Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

APO opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

