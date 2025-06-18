Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $333.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $28.17.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
See Also
