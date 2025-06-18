Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

