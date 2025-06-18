Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,319,549.22. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $91,845,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.