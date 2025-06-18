Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 581 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after buying an additional 1,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,814,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

