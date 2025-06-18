Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,121,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,779,000 after purchasing an additional 493,146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after buying an additional 262,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

