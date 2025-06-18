Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 149,826 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $633.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. This trade represents a 471.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.