AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

