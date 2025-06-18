Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

BCKIY stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

