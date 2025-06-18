Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.