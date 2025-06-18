Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $47.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

