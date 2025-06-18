Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.