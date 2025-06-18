Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Get Bion Environmental Technologies alerts:

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.