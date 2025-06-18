Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,301.05 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,943.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

