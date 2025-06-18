Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,951,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Brainchip Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Brainchip has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Brainchip Company Profile

Featured Stories

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

