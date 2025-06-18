Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,951,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,380,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Brainchip Stock Down 6.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Brainchip has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
Brainchip Company Profile
