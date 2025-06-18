Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $7.64. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2,987 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%.
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
