Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 4,115 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,049,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,713,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Stock Down 1.0%
NYSE SNAP opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $17.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,348,290 shares in the company, valued at $28,761,811.10. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,887.79. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,561,232 shares of company stock worth $12,902,065.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
