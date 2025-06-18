Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

