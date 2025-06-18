Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
