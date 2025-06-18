Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.