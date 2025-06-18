Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 128.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $147,189,762. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,605.03 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,698.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,515.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.