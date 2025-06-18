Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 39,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $690.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

