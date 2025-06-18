Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,106 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

