Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sony alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.