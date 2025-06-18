Brighton Jones LLC Has $384,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,595.90. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

