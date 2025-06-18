Brighton Jones LLC Has $384,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,504,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,595.90. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Zillow Group Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.