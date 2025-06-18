Brighton Jones LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.49 and a 200-day moving average of $245.89. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Cfra Research raised shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.