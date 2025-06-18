Brighton Jones LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.