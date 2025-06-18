Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

