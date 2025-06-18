Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.