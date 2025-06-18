Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

