Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.