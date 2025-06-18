Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

