Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 269,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

