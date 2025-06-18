Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

