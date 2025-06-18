Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $462,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.