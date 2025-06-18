Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BITB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.7%

BITB opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $60.98.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.