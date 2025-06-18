Brighton Jones LLC Sells 31,919 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,919 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

