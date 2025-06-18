Brighton Jones LLC Sells 5,320 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. CL King raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

