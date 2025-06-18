British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

British Land Stock Down 1.0%

BTLCY opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

