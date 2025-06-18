British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
British Land Stock Down 1.0%
BTLCY opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on British Land
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.