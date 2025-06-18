Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $238.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.64 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

