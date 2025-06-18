Brokerages Set ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
NYSE ARR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -822.86%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Read More
