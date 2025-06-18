Brokerages Set ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -822.86%.

)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

