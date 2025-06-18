Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.34 and traded as high as C$45.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.14, with a volume of 206,587 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.78, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.48.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

