Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after acquiring an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.