CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
Shares of CAIAF stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $24.80.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
