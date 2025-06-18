CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

