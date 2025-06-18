Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.6%

CDNS opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.